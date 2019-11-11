Philadelphia Eagles sign Brandon Brooks to four-year £42m extension

Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks is set to earn £42m from his four-year contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have given Brandon Brooks a four-year extension, which will reportedly make him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the £42m deal, which includes £23m in guaranteed money for the 30-year-old right guard.

Brooks, a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two seasons, is in the fourth season of a five-year, £31m free-agent contract he signed in March 2016.

"I don't know what to say right now, really," Brooks said.

#Eagles have signed G Brandon Brooks to a four-year contract extension through 2024.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Qz8UEdmS3w — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 11, 2019

"I'm blessed. After my first couple of weeks here when the Eagles signed me (in 2016), I knew I didn't want to go anywhere else.

"I'm honoured that the organisation extended me early, with a year to go on my contract. I don't know, man. I'm kind of speechless at this point."

Brooks has not missed a game since December 2016, starting 55 of the Eagles' 57 games since joining the team from the Houston Texans.

He appeared in 50 games (44 starts) for the Texans, who picked him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Miami (Ohio).

#FlyEaglesFly #LetsFly wanted to take a minute and share my thoughts pic.twitter.com/8v45YzHcDU — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) November 11, 2019

"Since the day he walked into the building, he's been a consummate Eagle," Eagles vice president and general manager Howie Roseman said.

"You just see that with everything he does on and off the field. Certainly, you're talking about a player who is the best at his position in the National Football League, a guy who gets hurt in the Divisional Round playoff game and who works his butt off to get back for this season's opener.

"He means so much to our football team and our organization and I'm extremely proud to have him with us going forward."

The Eagles moved to 5-4 for the season by beating the Chicago Bears last weekend, and return to action against the New England Patriots on Sunday.