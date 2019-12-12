Inside The Huddle podcast: Game of the year, Spygate 2 and a Crystal Ball

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold are joined by former NFL scout, now NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks for this week's edition of Inside the Huddle.

Neil, Bucky and Jeff talk about the game of the year - San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints - and the New England Patriots' latest spying controversy.

They also look ahead to which players might be on their rosters on 2020 and a preview of the biggest clashes of week 15.

