Al Woods: Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle banned for four games for violating drug policy

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods has been suspended for four games by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced on Friday.

Woods will sit out the Seahawks' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and the season finale versus the visiting San Francisco 49ers on December 29.

He will also miss the first two playoff contests should Seattle play as many.

"There's not much we can say about it," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday.

"He's been a great kid in our program."

Woods' penalty comes four days after Seattle wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's policies on PEDs and substances of abuse.

Woods stepped into a starting role for five games after fellow defensive tackle Jarran Reed was suspended for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

The 32-year-old Woods recorded 31 tackles and one sack in 14 games (five starts) this season.

Woods has collected 196 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 125 career games (48 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts and Seahawks.