NFL playoffs continue with Divisional Round on Sky Sports

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens secured the AFC No 1 seed and will host the Tennessee Titans in their first playoff game

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend!

After the Wild Card Round gave us two overtime games, three road wins and four memorable contests, we are now down to the final eight. Next weekend, it is the Divisional Round.

With the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers all returning to action after their first-round byes, the games we are showing this week are...

Divisional Round fixtures

Your Divisional Round fixtures! Time Road team Home team Saturday 9.35pm Minnesota Vikings (6) San Francisco 49ers (1) Saturday night 1.15am Tennessee Titans (6) Baltimore Ravens (1) Sunday 8.05pm Houston Texans (4) Kansas City Chiefs (2) Sunday 11.40pm Seattle Seahawks (5) Green Bay Packers (2)

First up, the No 1 NFC Seed San Francisco 49ers (13-3) host the No 6 Minnesota Vikings (11-6) on Saturday night, with a 9.35pm kickoff. Kyle Shanahan's team looked dominant all season long but they welcome Kirk Cousins and company after their confidence-boosting road win in New Orleans. Will Minnesota's magic continue or will the Niners show their quality?

8:09 Watch highlights from Minnesota's surprise win over the Saints in New Orleans Watch highlights from Minnesota's surprise win over the Saints in New Orleans

Then, overnight on Saturday at 1.15am, we get our first look at likely MVP Lamar Jackson and the No 1 AFC Seed Baltimore Ravens (14-2) as they host the No 6 Tennessee Titans (10-7). The Titans are coming off a shocking road win over the Patriots, while Baltimore have had a chance to get healthy after their bye week. When these teams met last season, the Ravens came out with a 21-0 as Joe Flacco faced off against Marcus Mariota. A lot has changed since then!

First in a later start on Sunday (8.05pm) is a battle of two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL as the No 4 AFC Seed Houston Texans (11-6) visit the No 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4). Can Deshaun Watson repeat his heroics of last week against last year's MVP Patrick Mahomes? When these two met in Week Six, Watson had three total touchdowns as the Texans surprised the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

8:15 The Texans fought back to beat the Bills on Saturday night The Texans fought back to beat the Bills on Saturday night

The Divisional Round concludes with a classic QB battle when the No 5 NFC Seed Seattle Seahawks (12-5) visit the No 2 Green Bay Packers (13-3). Only two quarterbacks in NFL history have a career passer rating of 100 or higher, and they are Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. They have met seven times already, with Wilson boasting a slightly better 4-3 record, but the home team has won every meeting so far. Who will come on top to advance?

Get ready for what is commonly known as the greatest weekend of football!

