Chicago Bears set to hire Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator

Last Updated: 14/01/20 7:24am

Bill Lazor last worked as Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator
Chicago Bears are set to bring in former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor as their new coordinator.

Lazor will replace ex-Bears offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

The 47-year-old, who spent the 2019 season out of professional football after he was fired from his post as Bengals offensive coordinator after nearly two seasons, will be part of a staff overhaul in Chicago.

Head coach Matt Nagy, who was the play-caller for a team that went 8-8 this season, dismissed second-year coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride Jr., among other changes.

Lazor took control of the Bengals offense two games into the 2017 season when coordinator Ken Zampese was fired.

He was named Bengals quarterbacks coach in 2016, and he has previous coaching stops in various roles, including as coordinator with the Miami Dolphins (2014-15) before being fired near the end of his second season.

