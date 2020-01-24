Antonio Brown turns himself in at Florida jail to face assault charges

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has turned himself in at a Florida jail on charges related to accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man.

Brown arrived at Broward County Jail around 10pm local time and his lawyer indicated the former New England Patriot would spend the night in jail.

The lawyer also said Brown was innocent of the charges, which include burglary with battery.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2010 and 2018.

He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents.

Brown was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released him in September after sexual and personal misconduct accusations were made against him - which Brown denies.

ESPN reported last week Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, will no longer work with his client until the wide receiver seeks professional help.