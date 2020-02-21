Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy turns down Colorado interview
Bieniemy interviewed for several NFL head coaching vacancies earlier this offseason
Last Updated: 21/02/20 6:40pm
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has turned down a chance to interview for the head coaching job at Colorado, according to a report.
Mike Klis of Denver-based 9NEWS said Bieniemy told Colorado officials that he no longer was interested in the job. Bieniemy, 50, was believed to be the top target for the Buffaloes.
Bieniemy, who played four years for the Buffaloes from 1987-90, reportedly never formally interviewed for the position but was repeatedly contacted by his alma mater.
Obada: The offseason is the worst time
After the intensity of Super Bowl and playoffs, the NFL offseason looms into view - Carolina's Efe Obada talk to Sky Sports about a new deal and a long wait.
The nine-year NFL veteran running back served as Colorado's offensive coordinator for two seasons prior to joining Andy Reid's staff as the Chiefs' running backs coach in 2013.
Before the 2019 season, Bieniemy interviewed with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their respective head-coaching positions, and he reportedly declined an interview with the Arizona Cardinals.
Pick Six: Offseason storylines
Neil Reynolds examines six of the best storylines to keep an eye on across the NFL's offseason.
This offseason, he interviewed with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, all of which hired other candidates.
The Colorado job became open when Mel Tucker, who led the Buffaloes to a 5-7 record in 2019, left to take the head-coaching position at Michigan State.
Jaguars to play at Wembley twice in 2020
Jacksonville Jaguars will play two of their regular-season NFL home games at Wembley Stadium during the 2020 season.
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian interviewed for the job this week but pulled out of contention on Thursday.
Bieniemy, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1990, recorded 3,940 rushing yards and 41 rushing touchdowns while at Colorado. The former running back played for the San Diego Chargers (1991-94), Bengals (1995-98) and Philadelphia Eagles (1999).
Sky Sports NFL will keep you updated with all the news and offseason storylines, including the Scouting Combine, Free Agency and the NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL