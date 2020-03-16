Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals franchise tag key offensive weapons

Derrick Henry rushed for 195 yards as the Titans beat the red-hot Ravens in the playoffs

The Tennessee Titans have placed the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry on the back of his stunning 2019 season.

Henry bulldozed his way to a league-high 1,540 rushing yards and surpassed 100 yards in five of his final six regular-season outings - including 211 yards for three touchdowns in the Week 17 win over the Houston Texans.

Having spearheaded the Titans to the playoffs, the former Heisman Trophy winner pounded to over 180 yards in victories over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens before Tennessee's run was finally ended by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following the news that quarterback Ryan Tannehill had reached an agreement over a new deal, the Titans have now tied down their leading asset heading into 2020.

Cincinnati Bengals have applied their franchise tag to A.J. Green

The Cincinnati Bengals have meanwhile applied their franchise tag to veteran wide receiver A.J. Green, with the price expected to be around $18m.

Green, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, missed the entire 2019 season due to an ankle injury but remains a key piece on offense for Zac Taylor's side.

He has played in 111 games since being selected No 4 overall at the 2011 NFL Draft, registering 602 catches for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Such was his early impact that he was handed a four-year, $60m extension with the Bengals back in 2015.

The decision to tie him down for 2020 will likely come as welcomed news for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who looks certain to be selected by the Bengals at No 1 overall in this year's draft.

Kenyan Drake in action against the Seattle Seahawks

Elsewhere in Arizona, the Cardinals have placed the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old can still negotiate a contract with other teams, however the tag gives the Cardinals the right of first refusal on any offers.

It also means the Cardinals will not receive any compensation should they decline the opportunity to match an offer. Drake can also still negotiate a long-term deal with the Cardinals.

The decision raises further questions over the future of fellow running back David Johnson, who rushed for just 345 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

