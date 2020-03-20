Melvin Gordon agrees two-year, $16m Denver Broncos deal

Melvin Gordon is set to sign with the Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon is set to sign with the Denver Broncos after agreeing a two-year, $16m contract, according to reports.

The former Los Angeles Chargers star had landed onto what proved a slow running back market after becoming an unrestricted agent earlier this week.

Source: The #Broncos and RB Melvin Gordon have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $16M with $13.5M guaranteed. The former #Chargers star stays in the division, creating a strong 1-2 punch with Phillip Lindsay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

Nonetheless, he has now been snapped up by the Broncos to form what will be one of the NFL's most potent running back tandems alongside Phillip Lindsay, who has recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons after going undrafted in 2018.

Gordon led the Chargers in rushing yards last season with 612 off 162 carries for eight touchdowns, followed by fellow back Austin Ekeler with 557 yards for three scores.

6:13 The Pro Football Talk team discuss the reasons behind the Los Angeles Rams' decision to put Todd Gurley up for trade The Pro Football Talk team discuss the reasons behind the Los Angeles Rams' decision to put Todd Gurley up for trade

It was Ekeler, however, who flourished in the passing game with 92 catches for 993 yards and eight touchdowns, earning himself a four-year $24.5m contract extension earlier this month.

Gordon sat out the first four games of last season in a bid to force the Chargers' hand over a new contract, seeking similar money to some of the NFL's highest-paid running backs such as Todd Gurley and David Johnson.

The latter have served as reminders of the uncertainty for a running back this free agency, with the Los Angeles Rams releasing Todd Gurley two years after making him the highest-paid back in the league, while the Arizona Cardinals traded Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for DeAndre Hopkins.

In 67 career games for the Chargers Gordon has recorded 4,240 yards rushing for 36 touchdowns, as well as 1,873 receiving yards for 11 touchdowns.