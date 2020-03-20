Eric Ebron joins Pittsburgh Steelers in $12m deal

Eric Ebron spent two years with the Indianapolis Colts

Tight end Eric Ebron has agreed a two-year, $12m (£10.3m) deal with the Pittsburgh Steels, according to NFL Network.

The 26-year-old joins as a free agent having left the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent the past two seasons.

Ebron, who went to college at North Carolina, told ESPN: "[Steelers coach Mike Tomlin] told me he's been on me since I was a Tar Heel, and he's happy to get one of the guys he wanted out of college.

"He said being a defensive coach, he knows I'm hard to game plan against and I'm excited to come."

Ebron ended the 2019 season on injured reserve due to an ankle problem.

But before that, he recorded 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

In 2018, Ebron was named to the Pro Bowl, and set career bests with 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Steelers trade Wormley from Ravens

In addition to signing Ebron, the Steelers have also traded defensive end Chris Wormley from the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN.

Chris Wormley is just the second player to trade between the Steelers and Ravens

The Steelers will also receive a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, while the Ravens get a fifth-round pick in the same year.

Wormley's move is just the second time the Steelers and Ravens have traded a player - the first came in 1997, when defensive linesman Bernard Dafney moved to Baltimore.

Wormley started seven games for the Ravens last season but was surplus to requirements after they signed Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers this week.