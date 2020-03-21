Emmanuel Sanders: New Orleans Saints to sign former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver

Emmanuel Sanders was traded from the Denver Broncos in October

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, a member of the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl team last season, is set to join the New Orleans Saints.

The 33-year-old free agent has reportedly signed on a two-year deal worth $16m, according to NFL Network.

Sanders played just 10 matches in San Francisco after being traded from the Denver Broncos during the 2019 season.

Sanders is tackled by Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu during Super Bowl LIV

He completed 36 receptions for 502 yards for the 49ers as they reached Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

During his five-and-a-half years in Denver, Sanders completed three 1000-yard seasons, winning one Super Bowl and becoming a two-time Pro Bowler.

Signing a wide receiver to support No 1 choice Michael Thomas has been a priority for the Saints.

Thomas had 119 more catches than any other wide receiver on the Saints' roster last year.