Carolina Panthers set to sign XFL quarterback P.J. Walker

P.J. Walker is set to become the first XFL player to sign an NFL contract this offseason

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing quarterback P.J. Walker after his standout season with the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL.

Walker led the Roughnecks to a 5-0 record and was the league's leading passer by the time the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, finishing 119 of 194 for 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The news was announced by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Twitter on Monday, marking the first day XFL players were permitted to agree deals with NFL teams.

XFL news: Former Houston Roughnecks QB PJ Walker is expected to sign with the #Panthers, source said. One of the stars of the XFL lands an NFL job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2020

His arrival coincides with that of Teddy Bridgewater on a three-year, $63m contract after the Panthers granted 2015 league MVP Cam Newton permission to seek a trade this offseason.

It won't mark Walker's first taste of life in the NFL, the 25-year-old having spent two years on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad between 2017-2019.

1:29 We take a look back at some of Cam Newton's best bits from his last full season at the Carolina Panthers. We take a look back at some of Cam Newton's best bits from his last full season at the Carolina Panthers.

Walker never made an appearance for Colts before being drafted by Houston ahead of the first season of the newly-reformed XFL back in October. He went on to throw four touchdowns in the Roughnecks' opening day victory over the Los Angeles Wildcats.

His ties with newly-appointed Panthers head coach Matt Rhule date back to their time together at Temple, where Walker threw a career 10,668 passing yards for 74 touchdowns over four seasons from 2013-2016.

He boasts the most completions, total yards, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and total touchdowns in Owls history, as well as the most wins by a starting quarterback with 28.

He'll likely backup Bridgewater in Carolina, although it remains to be seen what the future holds for Kyle Allen after he took over starting duties in Newton's absence last season.