Jameis Winston still has bright future ahead of him, says Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht

1:55 Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht believes quarterback Jameis Winston still has a future in the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht believes quarterback Jameis Winston still has a future in the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht believes quarterback Jameis Winston still has a future in the NFL despite releasing the 2015 No 1 draft pick to make way for Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers dove head over heels for Brady during the free agency, signing the 42-year-old to a two-year deal that cleared the path for Winston to leave the franchise.

There is some doubt as to where Winston might land. The former Florida State quarterback led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) and interceptions (30) last season.

Winston has 121 career touchdown passes with 19,737 passing yards and just turned 26 in January.

I think I speak on behalf of the organisation - that he was a bust. Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht

General manager Licht believes Winston still has a bright future ahead of him.

"Well, obviously Tom is arguably the best quarterback to play the game, so it's nice to have that guy. We have a lot of respect for Jameis," Licht said.

"Jameis was still part of our plan if things went a different route. I've got a lot of respect for him. I thought he did a lot of great things and I think anybody in our office, or our building, would say the same thing. He did some spectacular things for us.

"I would never say that personally - and I think I speak on behalf of the organisation - that he was a bust.

"I think he's got a bright future ahead of him. It just really comes down to, we had a chance to get Tom Brady. Tom Brady is a hell of a player and we are very excited about that.

"I'm very confident that Jameis is going to go on and get an opportunity. That's not the last you're going to hear from Jameis."

1:22 Here's Jameis Winston's top passing touchdowns from the 2019 season, as he's on the hunt for a new team... Here's Jameis Winston's top passing touchdowns from the 2019 season, as he's on the hunt for a new team...

Sky Sports NFL will keep you updated with all the news and offseason storylines, including the NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL