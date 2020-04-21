Tom Brady: Buccaneers quarterback asked to leave closed Tampa park after workout

Tom Brady was reminded of his responsibilities by the City of Tampa

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been reprimanded for working out in a park closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The New England Patriots legend, a six-time Super Bowl champion, was on his own in the City of Tampa public area on Monday when he was spotted by a local patrol team and told to leave.

The 42-year-old was subsequently reminded of his responsibilities.

The City of Tampa tweeted: "Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve."

Brady, a four-time Super Bowl MVP and second for most touchdown passes in NFL history, signed a two-year, $50million contract with the Buccaneers in free agency in March.

He joins a team with the worst winning percentage in the league's history and one without a play-off appearance since 2007 when they lost in the wildcard round to eventual champions the New York Giants.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the sporting world, with NFL teams forced to begin their off-season preparations virtually, with no on-field work permitted until team facilities are allowed to re-open.

Brady recently relocated to Tampa, moving his family into a mansion he is renting from New York Yankees and MLB star Derek Jeter.