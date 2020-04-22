Coronavirus: New Orleans Saints cancel off-season program

New Orleans Saints will not be required to report to the team's headquarters

The New Orleans Saints have cancelled their off-season program because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and informed players they will not be required to report to club headquarters until requested.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said coach Sean Payton informed players of the decision on Wednesday, adding that the club will remain in regular communication with players between now and the opening of training camp.

"We're going to have some things that we talk to them about," Loomis said.

"Pay attention to keeping yourself and your family safe. Abide by the orders of each of the states that you're in. We'll handle the rest of it," he told players.

"Get yourself in shape and then when were able to get together well move on and have a great training camp and a great season."

The Saints' decision comes as leaders in some states have begun to relax, or discuss relaxing, stay-at-home orders that have caused widespread economic hardship.

Louisiana, with a population of about 4.65m, has seen the coronavirus take a relatively high toll in the state.

Louisiana's Department of Health reported on Wednesday there were more than 25,000 coronavirus cases in the state, with 1,473 people having died from the virus.

Loomis said the team still would conduct various meetings with players online, but would not use virtual drills to conduct anything that would require physical exertion.

"We'll have some stuff that guys will participate in," Loomis added.

"Were not going to be doing virtual workouts and things like that. We want to make sure guys are focused on their families and safety.

"Look, we have a lot of guys we have great faith and trust in in terms of being in shape when we do get going in training camp."