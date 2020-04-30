Clay Matthews to file grievance against Los Angeles Rams

Clay Matthews is seeking $2m from Los Angeles Rams

Linebacker Clay Matthews will file a grievance against the Los Angeles Rams to seek payment of $2m owed in guarantees, according to reports.

Matthews, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, was cut by the Rams last month and is not happy that the team has not paid him a $2m roster bonus. Matthews was let go with one season remaining on a two-year, $16.75m deal.

Matthews reportedly requested that the NFL Players Association file the grievance, according to the ESPN report.

The Rams also owe money to recently released running back Todd Gurley. Los Angeles reportedly is on the hook for $7.55m, though offset language in the contract could reduce that amount by $2.5 million due to Gurley signing with a new team, the Atlanta Falcons.

Gurley, who landed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Falcons last month, tweeted about the Rams' failure to pay up on April 8.

"@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP," Gurley tweeted.

You and me both TG! 😤 Better get some interest with that too 📈 https://t.co/E8RIOhg7sH — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) April 9, 2020

Matthews responded to his former team-mate.

"You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too."

Les Snead says both players will get the money they are owed

After the public social-media display, Rams general manager Les Snead insisted both players will get the money they are owed.

"They're definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed, we're going to pay them," Snead told NFL Network. "There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them, and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money and they're going to get that money."