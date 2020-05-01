Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller says he has recovered from coronavirus

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller tweeted on Thursday that he tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after news emerged that he had contracted the virus.

Miller, 31, said on April 16 he had tested positive, making him only the second NFL player confirmed to have the virus.

Got my results back. Im “negative” for Covid-19 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 1, 2020

He spent the past two weeks isolated at his home. During last week's NFL draft, he was wearing a mask while broadcasting on Instagram Live, watching and reacting to the draft.

Miller, who has battled asthma since childhood, said after his COVID-19 diagnosis that he had developed a cough, and it hadn't improved despite the use of a nebulizer. He added that he wanted to be vocal about his experience to help others learn about the virus.

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is the only other NFL player known to have tested positive for the virus. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton also had the virus and has since recovered.

Miller, 31, had eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 15 games last season, missing a game for the first time since 2013.

The three-time All-Pro has 106 sacks and 216 quarterback hits in 135 games across nine seasons with the Broncos.