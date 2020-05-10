Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says NFL facilities must all open at the same time

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says all teams must start 'on the same footing'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin believes it is only fair that NFL teams open their training facilities at the same time.

With sports league around the world on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA began allowing some teams to return on a limited basis on Friday, with state and local rules regarding reopening dictating which teams can welcome players back.

The NFL outlined its criteria for teams to begin reopening facilities earlier this week, but with no specific mention of whether all 32 teams had to reopen at the same time.

The first phase would involve the gradual return of employees to facilities, starting with up to 50 per cent of non-playing staff, while maintaining screening and proper social distancing procedures.

Speaking with reporters on a conference call on Saturday, Tomlin said "the day is coming" when team facilities will reopen, but added: "I prescribe to the approach of competitive fairness within our game, and that is everybody gets an opportunity.

The NFL ordered all team facilities to shut down on March 25

"Our game is extremely competitive. It's one of the things that make football at this level so attractive to our fans.

"I'm committed to preserving and protecting that, and so all teams getting an opportunity to start on the same footing is a core element of that.

"There's a couple of things that we're committed to adhering to, and that's the global approach of the National Football League in regards to football ops and how important competitive fairness is in our game.

1:24 The NFL has released its fixture list for 2020-21, with the season currently set to start at its usual scheduled time despite the coronavirus pandemic The NFL has released its fixture list for 2020-21, with the season currently set to start at its usual scheduled time despite the coronavirus pandemic

"We all got to get started on the same footing in that regard. Then, also, respecting our local government and the guidelines they prescribe individually in terms of workplace safety.

"Those are the two key components for us. We're in a wait-and-see mindset, and we'll be ready to go when both boxes are checked."

The gradual reopening of NFL facilities would be unlikely to resemble a franchise in full swing, the move would mark a critical step for the league as it hopes to kick off its regular season on time.

The league released its regular-season schedule on Thursday and plans to hold a full season with no delays.

Last week the league scrapped regular season games in London and Mexico City, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.