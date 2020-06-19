Deebo Samuel: San Francisco 49ers receiver has surgery on broken foot

Deebo Samuel underwent surgery on Thursday

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has undergone surgery after breaking a bone in his left foot during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee.

The 49ers confirmed that Samuel suffered a Jones fracture, which is a break between the base and the middle part of the fifth metatarsal in his foot.

The team says it will have a better idea of Samuel's timetable to return once he arrives at training camp next month.

Samuel tweeted that he will be back and better than before in 10 weeks. That would give him a little more than two weeks to get ready for the scheduled season opener on September 13 against Arizona.

10 weeks I’m back better than the deebo you seen before 🙏🏾 — UnoCaptain‼️❌ (@19problemz) June 18, 2020

He also took to Instagram from hospital and said: "Surgery went perfect. I'm telling you, in 10 weeks, it'll be a better Deebo than you've ever seen. I'm telling you. Legendary."

The Niners lost receiver Trent Taylor for the season last year after he needed a second operation and got an infection that required more surgeries.

Samuel had been one of several 49ers players working out this week in Nashville as NFL facilities remain closed to players because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He is being counted on to be a key part of the offense for the defending NFC champion 49ers, after San Francisco lost receiver Emmanuel Sanders in free agency.

The 24-year-old had a promising debut season in the NFL last year after being picked in the second round out of South Carolina.