Brian Winters joins Buffalo Bills following New York Jets release

Brian Winters had a long career with the New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills have signed right guard Brian Winters, just a day after he was cut by division rival the New York Jets.

Bills lost guard Jon Felicano indefinitely after he had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle and they moved swiftly to take Winters.

The 29-year-old started 79 of 89 career games with the Jets and was their longest-tenured player prior to getting cut, having drafted in the third round out of Kent State in 2013.

Winters played in just nine games for the Jets last season, however, after a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve.

In contrast, Feliciano started every game for the Bills last year.

Winters will now compete with interior linemen Evan Boehm, Daryl Williams and Spencer Long for the starting job.

Winters started 12 games as a rookie with the Jets, claiming the starting job at left guard after Vladimir Ducasse struggled.

He maintained his hold on a starting job for the rest of his time with the Jets but also dealt with his share of injuries, including a torn ACL in 2014.

Winters had an abdominal injury in 2018 that he played through for most of the year.

Winters was selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Kent

He became the full-time starter at right guard in 2016 and the Jets rewarded him with a four-year contract extension after the season.

The Jets will save $7.28m, Winters entire salary due this season, on the salary cap.

Improving the offensive line was a top priority for general manager Joe Douglas in the offseason.

They signed Greg Van Roten in free agency and he was expected to compete with Winters in training camp for the starting spot.