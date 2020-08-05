Matthew Stafford: Detroit Lions QB back after false positive coronavirus test

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has returned to the club's active roster

Matthew Stafford was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday after the Detroit Lions confirmed the quarterback had returned a false positive test.

The 32-year-old was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, a designation that means a player has either tested positive or been in close contact with someone who has.

The Detroit Lions, in a statement released on Tuesday, confirmed Stafford never had coronavirus and instead had a false positive test after two negative coronavirus tests last Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Friday, Stafford took a test that came back positive on Saturday. His following three tests were all negative and he has returned to the active roster.

"To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a false-positive," the Lions said in a statement.

Players have been given a 9pm UK time deadline on Thursday to opt out of the NFL season

"Also, all of Matthew's family have been tested and everyone is negative."

Stafford was the first starting quarterback to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list and, at the time, the eighth Detroit player.

Since then, tight end Isaac Nauta, starting slot corner Justin Coleman and Stafford have been removed from the list, leaving TJ Hockenson, Kenny Golladay, Jalen Elliott, Arryn Siposs and Amani Oruwariye on it.

All NFL teams are closely monitoring false positive tests because they could cause a player to miss a game if they were to occur during the regular season.

NFL players have been given until Thursday at 9pm UK time to opt out of playing in the 2020 season - with Lions defensive tackle John Atkins and wide receiver Geronimo Allison already doing so.