Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott agrees multi-year contract extension

Sean McDermott has extended his contract with Buggalo Bills

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has signed a new multi-year contract having helped transform the team into AFC East contenders since his arrival.

After being hired in 2017 McDermott led the Bills to the playoffs following a 18-year absence from the postseason, eventually losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wildcard round.

The Bills missed out in 2018 but returned to the playoffs last season where they were beaten by the Houston Texans in overtime of their wildcard matchup.

"Sean's leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners," Bills owner Kim Pegula said in a statement.

3:05 Sky Sports News reporter Richard Graves explains how the NFL will support the Black Lives Matter movement in the upcoming season Sky Sports News reporter Richard Graves explains how the NFL will support the Black Lives Matter movement in the upcoming season

"He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all our organisations. We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview.

"Sean's attention to detail was apparent back then and his process driven approach has brought great stability to our organisation. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it is a six-year extension for McDermott, keeping him with the team through the 2025 season.

The departure of Tom Brady in New England has seen the Bills tipped by some as the new favourites for the AFC East title heading into 2020.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!