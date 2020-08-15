Green Bay Packers make Kenny Clark highest-paid nose tackle ever

Kenny Clark #97 of the Green Bay Packers has signed a four-year contract extension

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has signed a four-year contract extension worth $70million, with a $25million signing bonus.

Clark, who has emerged as the Packers' top defensive lineman, had been set to earn $7.7million this season. Instead, he'll collect a $25million signing bonus along with his salary for this season.

Clark has 193 tackles, 16.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 60 career games (46 starts). He earned his first Pro Bowl bid after starting every game last season and notching 62 tackles and six sacks.

The 24-year-old Clark was eligible to become a free agent next year. But now the Packers have reached a long-term deal with him, they can start making decisions on all the other notable players with contracts set to expire in 2021.

That list includes Pro Bowl defensive tackle David Bakhtiari, running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, cornerback Kevin King, center Corey Linsley and guard Lane Taylor.

