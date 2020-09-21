Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey to miss multiple games with ankle injury

Christian McCaffrey is the highest-paid running back in the NFL

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is set to miss multiple games after sustaining an ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, McCaffrey was evaluated Sunday night following the Panthers' loss to the Buccs.

Rules for the 2020 season allow for McCaffrey to be placed on injured reserve and return after missing three games.

McCaffrey had 18 rushes for 59 yards, scored two touchdowns and had four catches before the injury, which occurred during a seven-yard touchdown run.

He limped off the field after the score and the Panthers (0-2) played the final 13 minutes of the game with McCaffrey on the sideline.

McCaffrey is the NFL's highest-paid running back, thanks to a four-year, £50m contract he signed in the offseason. He brings stability to a roster overturned in the offseason following a coaching change.

Last season McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

Backups Mike Davis and Trenton Cannon likely will share running back duties with McCaffrey out.

Carolina are reportedly interested in signing Devonta Freeman, a free agent who is meeting with the New York Giants on Monday.