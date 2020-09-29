Jordan Reed: San Francisco 49ers tight end heads to injured reserve with knee sprain

Jordan Reed sustained the knee sprain in the San Francisco 49ers' week three win at the New York Giants

The San Francisco 49ers have suffered a new injury blow with the news that tight end Jordan Reed could be out for up to two months.

Reed has been placed on injured reserve after sustaining a collateral ligament sprain in his left knee during Sunday's 36-9 victory over the New York Giants.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said: "I know he's disappointed, but not discouraged. I think he was really liking where he was at.

"It's something that's going to take some time, probably six to eight weeks. I know he's disappointed in that, but nothing that's going to affect him after that.

"He'll hit his rehab hard. Hopefully, we can weather the storm while he's gone, and he'll come back to a good team."

Reed joined the 49ers after sitting out the 2019 season due to a series of concussions that threatened his career, and scored his first touchdown in nearly two years during the week two win at the New York Jets.

He was selected as a Pro Bowler in 2016 while with the Washington Football Team, and has 340 career receptions for 3,456 yards, with 26 touchdowns in 68 games.

With Reed heading to injured reserve, the 49ers' only fit tight ends are currently Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner.

Star tight end George Kittle is one of a number of 49ers players who is struggling with an injury - in Kittle's case, a knee issue picked up during the week one loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Also on the sidelines are first-choice quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has an ankle injury, running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, who have knee problems, and defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, who both suffered season-ending ACL injuries in the win over the Jets.