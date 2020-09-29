Former Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas expected to sign with Houston Texans

Earl Thomas was cut by the Ravens in the offseason

All-Pro safety Earl Thomas worked out with the Houston Texans on Monday and could sign with the team this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that his "signing this week is more likely than not," with Thomas first required to pass COVID-19 testing before anything becomes official.

The Baltimore Ravens released Thomas five weeks ago after he was involved in an on-field altercation with safety Chuck Clark.

Thomas was sent home after the skirmish, then cut two days later for "personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens," a team statement read.

3:31 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 3 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 3 of the NFL season

The 31-year-old had been eyeing a return to Texas after playing in high school in the Lone Star State and collegiately for the Longhorns.

He recorded 49 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games last season.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, Thomas has 713 tackles and 30 interceptions in 140 career games with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens.

The AFC South champions in 2019, the Texans are off to an 0-3 start. They host another winless team, the Minnesota Vikings, on Sunday.

Broncos DT Casey out for season

1:12 Head coaches Kevin Stefanski and Ron Rivera discuss the importance of women in the NFL after coaches Jennifer King, Callie Brownson and official Sarah Thomas were all on field in the Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns game Head coaches Kevin Stefanski and Ron Rivera discuss the importance of women in the NFL after coaches Jennifer King, Callie Brownson and official Sarah Thomas were all on field in the Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns game

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jurrell Casey will miss the rest of the season with a torn biceps, coach Vic Fangio confirmed on Monday.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection sustained the injury during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I was watching tape last night," Fangio said. "I saw the play kind of where it happened. You can see him reach for his arm. It was some point there in the second half, I believe.

"With a lot of injuries, they don't seem as bad as they end up being, and guys are able to finish, a la Bradley Chubb last year, who finished the game when he tore his ACL. That's what happened with him there."

The Broncos acquired Casey from the Tennessee Titans in March for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

5:59 Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs at the Baltimore Ravens from Week Three of the NFL Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs at the Baltimore Ravens from Week Three of the NFL

He started Denver's first three games and played 48 of the team's 68 defensive snaps on Sunday. His season totals include 14 tackles, three passes defensed and two quarterback hits.

A third-round pick by Tennessee in 2011, he started 137 of his 139 games with the Titans from 2011-19. He made his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl last season with 44 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries in 14 starts.

Casey's career totals through 142 games (140 starts) include 507 tackles, 117 quarterback hits, 51 sacks and eight forced fumbles.

