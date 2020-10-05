Austin Ekeler: Los Angeles Chargers running back set to miss multiple weeks

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was reportedly on crutches after Sunday's 38-31 defeat at Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could miss multiple weeks because of a hyperextended knee and hamstring injury, according to reports.

ESPN claim Ekeler wore a brace on the knee and walked on crutches after Sunday's 38-31 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He finished with two carries for 12 yards and one reception for 2 yards.

The Chargers plan to have Ekeler undergo an MRI exam on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

The 25-year-old burst onto the scene last season with 1,550 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

He has 23 career touchdowns - nine on the ground and 14 receiving.

The Chargers are scheduled to visit the New Orleans Saints next week.