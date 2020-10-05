Austin Ekeler: Los Angeles Chargers running back set to miss multiple weeks
Ekeler to have MRI scan on Monday after suffering hyperextended knee and hamstring injury against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
By Reuters
Last Updated: 05/10/20 8:20am
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could miss multiple weeks because of a hyperextended knee and hamstring injury, according to reports.
ESPN claim Ekeler wore a brace on the knee and walked on crutches after Sunday's 38-31 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He finished with two carries for 12 yards and one reception for 2 yards.
The Chargers plan to have Ekeler undergo an MRI exam on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
The 25-year-old burst onto the scene last season with 1,550 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.
He has 23 career touchdowns - nine on the ground and 14 receiving.
The Chargers are scheduled to visit the New Orleans Saints next week.