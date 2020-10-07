New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tests positive for coronavirus

Stephon Gilmore is the latest Patriots player to test positive

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19 on the back of Monday night's rescheduled clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year's case follows on from that of quarterback Cam Newton, whose positive test over the weekend forced the Patriots-Chiefs game to be moved from Sunday to Monday.

Practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray also tested positive following the game, with the Patriots having cancelled Wednesday's practice.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to break the news of Gilmore's test, while ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that all Chiefs tests returned negative.

Stephon Gilmore’s initial positive test was on Tuesday. The #Patriots learned of the result and Gilmore underwent additional tests and a rerun -- the NFL’s standard protocols -- that confirmed he’s a new positive case.



The #Broncos are scheduled to visit New England on Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

New England had only travelled to Kansas City on the morning of the game and took two separate planes, including one for those that had been in close contact with Newton.

The Patriots, who lost 26-10 to the Super Bowl champions, are due to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, however it remains to be seen whether that game will be impacted.

Meanwhile in Tennessee, a further two Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19, following on from last week's outbreak that saw the team's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers shifted to later in the season.

Two new cases mean the organisation will not re-open its facility on Wednesday, despite having initially looked set to return to practice thanks to two successive days of negatives tests on Monday and Tuesday.

