Two more Tennessee Titans players test positive for COVID-19

The Titans' Week Four clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled to later in the year following their COVID outbreak

Another positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday is forcing the Tennessee Titans to cancel their planned return to the field on Wednesday.

ESPN reported two players tested positive after the Titans had two consecutive days with no new cases, raising concerns that their Week Five games against the Buffalo Bills will not take place.

A total of 24 players and personnel have now tested positive for COVID-19 since September 24.

Coming off of a forced bye week prompted by 16 total positive tests for the coronavirus, the Titans were cleared to reopen their team facility and hold a walk-through practice on Wednesday, eight days after the NFL first closed Saint Thomas Sports Park.

2:57 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 4 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 4 of the NFL season

The Titans were scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but that game was switched to a bye for both teams as the coronavirus count climbed throughout the week.

Tennessee has placed 11 players on the reserve/COVID list so far this season, including offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Adam Humphries, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver Cameron Batson, tight end Tommy Hudson, fullback Khari Blasingame, cornerback Greg Mabin and long-snapper Beau Brinkley.

It was also announced Wednesday that cornerback Stephon Gilmore has become the third New England Patriots player to test positive for coronavirus since Saturday, following on from Cam Newton and Bill Murray.

