NFL: Carolina Panthers 'working remotely' after unconfirmed positive coronavirus test

The Carolina Panthers are the latest NFL franchise to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

The Carolina Panthers have shut down their training facility and are working remotely amid an unconfirmed positive test for coronavirus, the team has announced.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he had learned of the test result early on Monday morning and that the team has sent home its players, coaches and staff.

The Panthers have one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, backup center Tyler Larsen, who was placed there on Friday. Being on the list means a player either tested positive for the virus or came in contact with someone who has it.

They are scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

"We had an unconfirmed positive test this morning," the team said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, players, coaches and staff inside the red line areas will work virtually today and Tuesday. The training room remains open and we are still scheduled to operate on our regular itinerary on Wednesday."

The team did not divulge if the test came from players, coaches or non-football personnel. Carolina played Chicago on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are also in the league's intensive COVID-19 protocol, which requires remote work following a positive test from within its organization. The team will allow a limited number of players in for weight room activities and will restrict locker room time due to the positive test.

The New England Patriots cancelled training on Friday after a fifth player tested positive for coronavirus; the team later placed center James Ferentz on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week the league will need to continue to focus on flexibility and consistent adherence to its updated, strict COVID-19 protocol in order to continue the season as intended, emphasizing personnel safety as the league's "entire focus to date".