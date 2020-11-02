Ronnie Stanley: Baltimore Ravens left tackle out for season after signing extension

Ronnie Stanley will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season after injuring an ankle against Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, two days after signing a five-year contract extension.

The deal is reported to be worth a total of $98.75m with a $22.5m signing bonus.

Stanley, 26, was hurt on a play in which quarterback Lamar Jackson was under heavy pressure.

He collided with and fell backward over Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt in the final minutes of the first quarter of Baltimore's 28-24 loss.

Stanley had an air cast applied to his left ankle and was taken off the field on a cart.

Coach John Harbaugh announced Stanley's status immediately after the game.

Stanley, who was the No 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, left the field on a cart

"I feel bad for Ronnie," Harbaugh said. "He's a guy that has been playing well and he wants to play, wants to be a part of it. He's worked very hard to be out there and to contribute, but that's the nature of the game often times unfortunately."

Stanley was making his 62nd start since the Ravens selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Ravens also played most of the game without right guard Tyre Phillips, who injured an ankle in the first quarter.

