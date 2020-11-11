Kyler Murray: Arizona Cardinals quarterback is 'phenomenal, game-changing' talent, says Chris Simms

Kyler Murray looks set to lead the Cardinals into the playoffs as they hold a 5-3 record through nine weeks

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms has hailed Kyler Murray a "game-changer" and "phenomenal talent", with the second-year QB continuing to impress as he turns the Arizona Cardinals into contenders.

The Cardinals finished Murray's rookie year with a 5-11 record, but they have matched that win total already through the first nine weeks of the 2020 NFL season - though they suffered a 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Murray was still hugely impressive despite defeat, throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a career-best 106 yards and a further score.

"Kyler is amazing," Simms said on Pro Football Talk (weekdays, 7pm, Sky Sports NFL). "He is such a game-changer, a phenomenal talent. His skill set alone makes defences have to do things they don't want to do. That's the beauty of him.

0:53 Kyler Murray fires a missile to Christian Kirk for a 56-yard touchdown against the Dolphins. Kyler Murray fires a missile to Christian Kirk for a 56-yard touchdown against the Dolphins.

"And he is crazy competitive. I'll share this, he did an interview with my father [former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms] last week and somehow they got on to talking about ping pong and Kyler said 'I'll take you down', right away.

"It's all I ever hear about the guy.

"Who wins in a race, Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray? If it's 50 yards or longer, I think I'd take Jackson, but 50 yards or shorter, I'd take Murray."

PFT's Mike Florio also waged in on Murray's talents, adding that he possesses greater awareness than other successful dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

"He strikes fear into every defender; you have to constantly be aware," Florio said. "Think of the stress; you have to worry about this guy that no-one can catch deciding to run. Good luck trying to stop him. It's uncanny.

0:43 Kyler Murray rushes in for a touchdown for the Cardinals against the Dolphins Kyler Murray rushes in for a touchdown for the Cardinals against the Dolphins

"Usually what happens is, you bring this great skillset from the college level and you get smacked down onto the ground because you can't run away from the guys like you used to - they're all fast enough to get you in the NFL.

"Murray is that 'once in a generation' guy. Speed, agility and, most importantly, awareness.

"There has never been a quarterback like him. Michael Vick had the speed and agility, not the awareness; Lamar Jackson has the speed and agility, not the awareness.

"He is so much fun to watch."

The Cardinals' loss to the Dolphins last Sunday was particularly notable due to the quarterback Murray went up against on the opposite sideline, Tua Tagovailoa.

The 22-year-old Tua was making just his second NFL start for Miami, up against his old college football foe in Murray, who beat him to the 2018 Heisman Trophy.

0:41 Tua Tagovailoa throws a touchdown pass to Preston Williams, who dives over the line into the endzone Tua Tagovailoa throws a touchdown pass to Preston Williams, who dives over the line into the endzone

Tua impressed too in Sunday's matchup, finishing with 248 yards passing and two touchdowns, leading his team from behind in the fourth quarter to win.

"Clutch, gritty," Simms said of Tua's performance. "He saved some of his best throws of the day for when it mattered most at the end of the game.

"He made a few throws where I went, 'alright, big guy, that was pretty awesome'.

"They were down 31-24, backed up on their own seven-yard line and he had a few throws on that drive that were really damn good - great anticipation, showed his athleticism."

Watch Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals next in action on Sunday, hosting the Buffalo Bills, live on Sky Sports NFL from 9.05pm.