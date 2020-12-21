Antonio Brown 'super grateful' after scoring game-winning touchdown for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

0:40 Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown catches a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown catches a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady.

Antonio Brown admits it is a "blessing" to be back involved in football after he scored the game-winning touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The wide receiver hauled in a 46-yard go-ahead touchdown pass from Tom Brady with 6:25 to play in the fourth quarter as the Buccaneers completed a superb turnaround having trailed 17-0 at half-time.

It was Brown's first touchdown for the team since signing a one-year deal earlier this season following a suspension through Week Eight.

"It's been a long journey for me, I'm super grateful to be in this position," Brown told NFL Network's Jane Slater postgame. "Tom made a great throw, I'm super grateful to come and do it for my team. These guys believe in me. It's a blessing, I'm just super grateful.

"He's a great big brother, he helped me look at the world from a different perspective, always encouraging me on and off the field and there's nobody like him and I'm just grateful to be his friend and be here playing with him."

Brown had been a free agent since September 2019 after being released by the New England Patriots following just one game due to allegations of sexual assault and sending intimidating messages to the accuser, which prompted an NFL investigation.

June 2020 saw him sentenced to two years' probation, ordered to undergo psychological evaluation and enrol in a 13-week anger management course by a Florida court on the back of pleading no contest to a separate assault charge.

He made his return to the NFL with the Buccaneers this year having built a close relationship with Brady during his brief spell in New England.

"Obviously as a team-mate, as someone who knows him pretty well, he's done a lot of work to get to this point," Brady told reporters.

"[I'm] just proud of him and his focus, and how he's prioritised different things. A lot of the guys in that receiver group have helped him. He's making great contributions."

Brown has 30 catches for 310 yards and one touchdown in six games for Tampa so far this season.

