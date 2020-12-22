Cincinnati Bengals 27-17 Pittsburgh Steelers: Giovani Bernard's two touchdowns leads Bengals to win

Giovani Bernard evades the attentions of Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt on a night he would score two touchdowns

Giovani Bernard made a touchdown reception and ran for a touchdown as the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Monday.

Cincinnati (3-10-1) snapped a five-game losing streak, while Pittsburgh (11-3) lost its third in a row and missed the chance to clinch the AFC North title.

Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley, starting with Brandon Allen hurt, completed seven of 13 passes for 89 yards while throwing for a touchdown and running for one. Bernard gained 83 yards on 25 carries.

Bengals passing leader: Ryan Finley, 7/13, 89 yards, 1 TD

Rushing leader: Giovani Bernard, 25 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Tee Higgins, three catches, 31 yards

Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley with his offensive tackle Fred Johnson

Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger connected on 20 of 38 passes for 170 yards, becoming the seventh player to surpass 60,000 career passing yards.

Steelers passing leader: Ben Roethlisberger, 20/38, 170 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Benny Snell Jr., 18 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Diontae Johnson, eight catches, 59 yards, 1 TD

He threw for one touchdown and was intercepted once. Diontae Johnson had a touchdown catch while Benny Snell had a rushing touchdown among his 84 yards on 18 carries.

Ben Roethlisberger looks to throw during Pittsburgh's defeat to Cincinnati on a night he reached 60,000 passing yards

Pittsburgh endured a disastrous first half while Cincinnati was opportunistic.

The Steelers had two yards of offense and Roethlisberger was four of 10 passing for minus five yards in the first quarter.

The two Pittsburgh possessions that didn't end in punts instead ended in turnovers, and the Bengals capitalised.

A botched centre-quarterback exchange was recovered by Josh Bynes and led to a 34-yard field goal by Austin Seibert for a 3-0 Bengals lead. It was Seibert's first field goal after taking over for Randy Bullock.

Seibert was wide right on a 55-yard attempt late in the first quarter, but Cincinnati got the ball back when receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster fumbled the ball over to Vonn Bell at the Pittsburgh 38 yard line.

Bernard in the endzone for a Bengals touchdown

Seven plays later, Bernard drifted right, then cut to the endzone for a four-yard scoring run to make it 10-0 in the second quarter.

Another Steelers turnover, an interception by Mackensie Alexander, helped set up Finley's blitz-beating, 14-yard touchdown pass to Bernard to make it 17-0.

Diontae Johnson catches a touchdown pass for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh finally got on the board on Roethlisberger's 23-yard scoring pass to Johnson at 12:27 of the third quarter, making it 17-7.

Chris Boswell's 25-yard field goal closed the deficit to 17-10 late in the third quarter.

On a nine-play, 80-yard drive that bled into the fourth quarter, the Bengals pushed it to 24-10 on Finley's 23-yard keeper.

Snell's one-yard dive into the endzone pulled Pittsburgh to within a score at 24-17 with 5:32 left.

However, the Bengals' Seibert added a 33-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining to seal the win.

