Andy Reid disappointed as Eric Bieniemy is snubbed for head coach job once again

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talk on the field before the Chiefs' matchup with the Miami Dolphins in December (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Deshaun Watson isn't the only person who is disappointed not to see Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy land a head-coaching job.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that while the idea of having Bieniemy remain on his staff is great for his team, he was "really hoping" (Bieniemy) would have an opportunity to take one of the available jobs.

"You guys know what I think of him, I think he's great," said Reid. "I think he would be great for any number of teams that opened up and help them win football games and also develop men into men. I just think he's a great person."

Watson, the Texans' star quarterback, had reportedly been lobbying for Bieniemy to take over in Houston, a job that ultimately went to another first-time head coach in David Culley, who previously served as an assistant to Reid.

Bieniemy, who spent nine years playing in the NFL as a running back, is in his eighth season working for Reid and has been brought in for interviews for several head-coaching vacancies in the past few years. Six of those interviews occurred this year, according to ESPN.

The Chiefs will aim for a second consecutive Super Bowl title on February 7 when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa.

Bieniemy's coaching career dates back to 2001, mostly as a running backs coach, for Colorado (two years), UCLA (three years), the Minnesota Vikings (five years), then back to Colorado as offensive coordinator (two seasons).

He was hired in 2013 as the Chiefs' running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator after five seasons.

Count Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill among Bieniemy's fans as well.

"I'm not a GM or anything, but I will say coach Bieniemy has helped me out a lot (as) a man, player, just everything I've become for the Chiefs' organisation. It's very shocking that he didn't get a job," Hill said.

"I know deep down inside he's going to look at himself in the mirror and say, 'What do I have to do better next year or whenever the case may be?' He's that kind of dude. He wants to get better and he wants to become a head coach. His time will come."

The Chiefs coasted to the AFC West title at 14-2 this season, leading the NFL with 5,005 yards passing and finishing fifth with an average of 29.6 points per game.

Not that Reid wasn't glad to see Culley, his wide receivers coach with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2012 and in Kansas City from 2013-2016, get an opportunity.

"David will do a good job," Reid said. "He's a people person. He'll bring energy to the building. One of the most loyal guys I've ever been around. He's a great person. We were together 18 years. We had a few cheeseburgers together."

