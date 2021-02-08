President Biden plans to use all 30 NFL stadiums for mass Covid-19 vaccinations now season is complete

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden appeared on the scoreboard to deliver a message before the Super Bowl

With the NFL season in the books, the league offered the use of its stadiums for mass Covid-19 vaccinations.

President Joe Biden told CBS' Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday that his administration intends to take the NFL up on its offer.

"Absolutely we will," President Biden said. "I'm going to tell my team they're available and I believe we'll use them."

Seven NFL stadiums were already being used as vaccination sites - the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium, Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium, Baltimore Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, Houston Texans' NRG Park, Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium and the New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium.

But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to the President earlier in the week offering the remaining 23 stadiums.

Biden also expressed his "hope and expectation" that next year's Super Bowl would be played in front of a fan-filled stadium.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew out the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on home soil at Raymond James Stadium, with Tom Brady securing his seventh Super Bowl ring.