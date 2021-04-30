NFL Draft 2021: Trevor Lawrence is 'super excited to be a Jag' after being selected as the No 1 overall pick

Trevor Lawrence went to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP)

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence said "the best is yet to come" after being selected by Jacksonville Jaguars as the No 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence who led Clemson to a national title is generally considered the best prospect at the position since Andrew Luck in 2012.

The 21-year-old, who majored in marketing, had his name called first by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ahead of Zach Wilson, who went to the New York Jets, and Trey Lance who completed a top three of quarterback selections when picked by the San Francisco 49ers.

Lawrence joins new coach Urban Meyer, himself a major success in the college ranks, in trying to turn around a franchise that went 1-15 last season.

"First of all how excited I am to be coming down to Jacksonville. I couldn't be more excited; I think it's a great fit," said Lawrence. "Really excited just to bring some energy to the city and do everything in my power to get us back to where we want to be.

"This is going to be a really fun year and just know that once I get there, all my focus, all my attention is to making us the best we can be, so thank you guys.

"I'm going to love the city, so I'm super excited to be there. That's really the main thing that I can say is that I'm going to put the work in, I'm going to do what it takes.

"I'm just pumped and the best is yet to come. That's what we said here at Clemson, and I'm just going to take that on to the next step which is Jacksonville. I'm super excited to be a Jag."

With five of the first 65 picks this year, the Jags will have strength in depth ahead of the new NFL season, which starts on September 9.

"Coming in, I don't have any expectations from anyone else other than myself," Lawrence continued. "I expect to perform well and to adjust quickly and to be ready to go. That's just something I expect a lot out of myself. So that's where I'm at mentally. Then from there, I think the biggest thing is the respect and trust of your team-mates.

"Without that, it doesn't really matter what you expect going in. You've got to earn that first. So I'm going to take it step by step. I'm gonna do everything in my power to prepare to be the best I can be and put us in the best chance to win."

Lawrence finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player (Logan Bowles/NFL via AP)

He added: "I'm bringing the same mindset. Obviously it's different, you're not playing the same competition and you're playing the best of the best week in and week out, but I think that mindset is still important. You still have to expect to win, still have to prepare the same way."

