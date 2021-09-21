Carson Wentz a doubt for Colts' trip to Titans with ankle injuries

The Indianapolis Colts say they will know more about Carson Wentz's fitness later in the week

Carson Wentz could miss the Indianapolis Colts' week three trip to the Tennessee Titans after spraining both ankles in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz left the 27-24 defeat in the fourth quarter and was unable to return after falling awkwardly in a tackle by Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Wentz then removed the shoe from his right foot and limped to the bench.

Head coach Frank Reich said on Monday the team should know more about Wentz's availability later in the week.

"We'll have to see as we go, and then map out a plan", Reich said. "He rolled it up pretty bad.

"I kind of had a sense when we walked off the field because I saw that it didn't look good. The longer we were off the field there it just stiffened up. He tried, but there was no chance."

Backup quarterback Jacob Eason took over for Wentz and was intercepted by Jalen Ramsey on his second pass attempt with 2:13 remaining, allowing the Rams to seal their second win of the season.

Wentz finished 20-for-31 passing for 247 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Eason completed 2 of 5 pass attempts for 25 yards and the costly pick.

On the season, Wentz has completed 65.2 per cent of his passes for 498 yards and three TDs against one interception.

Eason would get the start in Week 3 at Tennessee (1-1) if Wentz is unable to play. The Colts are off to an 0-2 start.