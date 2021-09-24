Odell Beckham Jr back in Cleveland Browns plans ahead of Chicago Bears encounter

Odell Beckham Jr will be back in action on Sunday

Odell Beckham Jr is set to give the Cleveland Browns offense a boost by returning from a serious knee injury on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Beckham Jr missed the opening two games of the season as he continued his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament which forced him to undergo a complete knee reconstruction.

His return could not have come at a better time for the Browns (1-1) as they were forced to place another wide receiver - Jarvis Landry - on injured reserve earlier this week with a sprained knee.

Without Beckham Jr, they would have been left with Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones as their top two receivers.

The 28-year-old was non-committal when asked about returning against Chicago on Thursday, but his questionable injury designation has now been removed and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed his star receiver would be involved.

Defensive end Myles Garrett is excited to have Beckham Jr back, as he said: "We all know what kind of talent he has and what he brings to the field.

"He looked at me Monday and said, Its time and I started rubbing my hands together. The world needs to see this, man."

Higgins, who could start alongside Beckham Jr, added: "Been missing Odell since last year and you guys know what he's able to bring electric, he's explosive.

"He can do it whenever he gets the ball in his hands and that's what we were missing. Can't wait to see him Sunday."

The Browns will be facing a Bears side coming off their first win of the season against Cincinnati and with rookie quarterback Justin Fields making his first start.

