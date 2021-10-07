Do the Seattle Seahawks have their swagger back ahead of key NFC West clash against LA Rams?

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams celebrates during their Week Four win over the San Francisco 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks, for so long used to being top dogs in the NFC West, are in danger of slipping out of contention in arguably the NFL's toughest division.

The Seahawks have won the West in four of the last eight seasons, and have not finished below second since returning their last losing season (7-9) as a franchise back in 2011. But a loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am, Friday morning - would drop them to 2-3 this season and see them slip further back from a pack currently led by the undefeated Arizona Cardinals (4-0).

Encouraging for the Seahawks, however, is the fact they bested divisional rivals the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, coming away from Levi's Stadium with a 28-21 win, one which safety Jamal Adams said saw the team get their "swagger back".

Jamal Adams said the defense "got our swagger and our confidence back."

That being said, it's Seattle's defense which has been its greatest concern through four games this season, ranking dead last in yards per game allowed (444.5) and even in that victory over the Niners they were outgained 457 yards to 234 - the introduction of rookie quarterback Trey Lance for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo slowing San Francisco.

Pete Schrager said on Good Morning Football (weekdays, 12pm, Sky Sports NFL): "Adams said 'we've got our swagger back', but I watched that game and I didn't feel like it was the Seahawks defense of old.

"They beat Trey Lance, a rookie, in his first game after being thrown in.

"This Seahawks defense better show up tonight, because in the first three weeks, they were being lit up. Last week, they won but did they get their swagger back?

"This is the challenge for Adams and that defense. I think there's a lot of eyes on [Rams quarterback] Matthew Stafford in this game and I have a feeling that the Rams are angry about the way things went last Sunday [in defeat] against Arizona.

"They'll have a game plan. Do the Seahawks have enough to stop them? Does this defense have any back bone?

"I have no doubt that Russell Wilson will put up some points and they will score with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett - they always do - but the defense have got to show me something.

"Beating Trey Lance is different to beating Stafford and this Rams offense."

The Seattle offense has shown flashes this season, with Wilson ever impressive. His completion percentage for 2021 is in the 70s for the first time in his career, he is averaging 261 yards per game and has nine touchdowns to zero interceptions through four games.

Wilson is also a near lock in prime time games. He is 29-8-1 in his career in such outings, the best winning percentage (.776) under the bright lights among 39 quarterbacks with 15 or more prime time starts since 2000.

And, in Metcalf and Lockett, Schrager adds that he believes Wilson might have the best receiver duo in the entire NFL to throw to.

"I think Lockett and Metcalf are the best duo in the league. They're so consistent," he said.

"Both of them, right out of the gate, have 20 catches through four games, Lockett with 333 yards and three touchdowns and Metcalf 295 yards and three TDs.

"How are you going to stop them both? You can't. They do it every week.

"I love [Rams cornerback] Jalen Ramsey and the idea of double-teaming Metcalf, but that just means the other guy is going to eat. I think both of these guys continue to put up big numbers."

That being said, the Rams got the better of the Seahawks in two of their three meetings last season, holding them to an average of 18.7 points in those game - Seattle average 29.2 points per contest against all other opposition faced since the start of last season.

And the main reason for those numbers, it seems, is due to the pressure up the middle provided by the three-time NFL defensive player of the year, Aaron Donald, who has more wins against Russ than any other quarterback (9), more sacks (13) and more QB hits (37).

The Seahawks know they have a battle on their hands at home on Thursday night. But beating the upstart Rams will go a long way to show whether this team have truly got their swagger back.

Watch Thursday Night Football - Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am in the early hours of Friday morning.