John Gruden: Derek Carr speaks on the resignation of his Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has spoken out over the resignation of his head coach Jon Gruden, following the emergence of offensive emails he'd sent, saying "I love the man, I hate the sin".

The New York Times had reported on Monday of the existence of emails sent by Gruden that included homophobic or misogynistic terms. That followed a Friday report from The Wall Street Journal that said Gruden had used racist language in a 2011 email when describing the appearance of DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association.

Gruden resigned later on Monday evening, and Carr has said he felt anger, empathy and sick to his stomach over the past week.

Jon Gruden (L) and Derek Carr (R) had led the Las Vegas to a 3-2 record to start the 2021 season

"A lot of emotions obviously," Carr said. "Didn't see all of this coming. Caught us all by surprise. There will be a day for those feelings, but from an emotional standpoint I've got a job to do.

"Are conversations still happening? Absolutely. Another part of being a leader is making sure guys are OK.

"This is the biggest story in sports right now. You turn the TV on and it's what's on. I'm sad for our organization, I'm sad for our fans."

Carr also added on Gruden: "I love the man, but hate the sin.

"No one's perfect, if we just started opening up everyone's private emails and texts people would start sweating... Hopefully not too many, but maybe that's what they should do for all coaches and GMs and owners from now and see what happens."

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has also commented on the story, saying how he hopes Gruden is given "grace" to allow him to learn from what he has done.

"I was not OK that this was going on. I was a little bit bothered by it," Waller said, before adding: "I'm somebody that comes from the space that I want to offer grace and allow them to learn from what they may have done.

"I know a lot of people may want to cancel him. And I understand that. What he said was inexcusable.

"But at the same time, where do we offer grace for him to learn and grow and then be able to be in the circles that he was with to be in those people that he was emailing with and say, 'That's not right.'"

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock address the media on Wednesday, detailing how he and the organisation we're looking to support the players - which includes defensive end Carl Nassib, the NFL's first openly gay player - during this time.

"I've talked to several of the Black players. We've reached out to a bunch of players, Black and white," Mayock said. "Everybody's got emotions and feelings. I've talked to some of the people in my department that are Black. My director of pro scouting [Dwayne Joseph], and I just said, 'DJ, I can't put myself in your shoes. Help me.'

"So we've spent a pretty good amount of time trying to help these guys and talk with these guys and not talk at them, but with them."

Mayock also endorsed Rich Bisaccia, who has been elevated from the Raiders' special teams coordinator to interim coach following Gruden's departure.

"Look, I've known this guy for a lot of years. Since he's the special teams coach, he's involved with more players on our team than any other coach in our building.

"The irony is I've endorsed him for a lot of head coaching jobs over the years, both in college and the NFL, back when I had a different job.

"He has got as much respect in the locker room, in our locker room, as any coach I've ever seen in my life."

Bisaccia, who takes over a Raiders side that are 3-2 through five weeks of the season, said he still considers Gruden a friend, but that they haven't had dialogue since Monday.

"No one wants to be a head coach in this particular situation," Bisaccia said. "No one wants to be put in front of this in these particular circumstances.

"But it's an incredible opportunity. We're looking forward to the opportunity to play ball again."