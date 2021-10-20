Baker Mayfield out injured: Case Keenum to start for Cleveland Browns against Denver Broncos

Baker Mayfield will end a run of 51 consecutive NFL starts as a shoulder injury keeps him out of the Cleveland Browns' Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos

Baker Mayfield is to miss the Cleveland Browns' Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos due to a shoulder injury, with backup Case Keenum to start at quarterback.

Mayfield aggravated an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Cleveland's 37-14 loss at home to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Though Mayfield continued in the game after the heavy hit from J.J. Watt, and despite him defiantly telling reporters on Tuesday "it's my decision; I get to say whether I am able to play or not", Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed a day later Keenum would in fact be the starter for the key clash against the Broncos.

Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum will take charge of the offense on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos

"Baker fought really hard to play, he's a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn't make it on a short week," Stefanski said. "We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.

"Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win."

According to the Browns official injury report, Mayfield did not participate in practice on Monday, and was limited on Tuesday. His absence will snap a streak of 51 consecutive starts for the fourth-year quarterback, though he is reported to have a chance of returning for the Week Eight divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Commenting on Mayfield's likely absence, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said on Pro Football Talk: "This is a big moment for Cleveland. There's expectations there this year and they're messing this up right now.

"Their season is hanging in the balance. I can't believe I'm saying that, as they've got one of the five best rosters in football. For them to be 3-3 is concerning.

"With that team, and the talent they have, I would be worried if I was him [Mayfield], with Keenum going in, knowing he is pretty good and that he understands this offense.

"He is, in my opinion, one of the best backup quarterbacks in all of football. I'm going to be interested to see how all this plays out with Baker and that left shoulder, because I would think it's fairly serious.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt shows concern for Baker Mayfield after he went down injured in the game on Sunday

"He is not going to want to give anybody else a chance to succeed with this football team and make him look bad. That has got to be in the back of his head."

As well as missing Mayfield, the Browns are likely to be without their two-headed running-back monster for Thursday night's matchup with Denver. Nick Chubb is not expected to play because of a calf injury and Kareem Hunt has been place on injured reserve with a similar, more serious problem.

Hunt will miss at least three games with the injury, although he is expected to be out longer, while rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (ankle) has also gone on injured reserve.

Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson are next in line at running back for Cleveland, who have added John Kelly to their roster from the practice squad.

Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr is also questionable to play after missing Monday's practice with a shoulder injury.

