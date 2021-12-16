Hannah Wilkes
Overtime Presenter & NFL Reporter
NFL Fantasy: Taysom Hill and Jimmy Garoppolo among the best quarterback pick-up options pre-playoffs
Hannah Wilkes helps you navigate your way through the 2021 season in her weekly column; watch NFL Overtime with Hannah, as well as guests Phoebe Schecter and Ryan Leaf, Thursday from 9pm on Sky Sports NFL
Last Updated: 16/12/21 12:42pm
Sky Sports' NFL Fantasy Football guru Hannah Wilkes helps you navigate your way through the season in her weekly column where, this week, she picks out some players to target for the fantasy playoffs...
Firstly, an apology for the lack of blog last week. The Mosconi Cup (nine-ball pool if you're out of the loop) commanded my full attention and there was a risk I'd have accidentally advised you on break tactics and navigating four-inch pockets rather than the world of Fantasy Football. Probably for the best, especially considering my Week 14 performance.
Now though, it's crunch time. You're either heading into quarter-finals, playing your last pre-playoff game in smaller leagues, or you're out of the party (in which case, I'm not sure why you're still here but you're very welcome to hang around).
There's an increasingly likely chance of Covid disruption heading into Week 15. At the time of writing the Cleveland Browns have 11 starters on the Covid-19 list and seven teams are in 'enhanced mitigation protocols'. Who knows what will happen between now and the various game-times but all you can do is keep an eye on developments, stock your bench with the best waiver wire pickups you can find and be prepared to pivot.
Also, you know that it must be almost Christmas because we have SATURDAY GAMES! Two in fact, the Las Vegas Raiders at the Browns and then, arguably the game of the week, the New England Patriots at the Indianapolis Colts late on Saturday night. As we all know, you can't run a marathon without training, and this is the perfect opportunity to get your football viewing stamina up ahead of the start of the playoffs and Super Wild Card weekend next month.
There's a whole lot of football to be played before then, and no matter what your playoff situation in Fantasy Football this weekend, good luck. At a certain point that's literally all it comes down to.
Back-up that QB
Given the evolving Covid situation you must, as a priority, back up your QB. There's no wiggle room at this point in the season and you need guaranteed production. Points literally mean prizes.
Taysom Hill is available in 88 per cent of leagues and has posted over 20 fantasy points through his last two games as a starter with the New Orleans Saints. A tough match up admittedly against Tampa Bay, but he's got the added advantage of his rushing ability making up for any lack of touchdown throws.
I've banged this drum and had it backfired before, but Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown multiple touchdowns in five of his six last games. The San Francisco 49ers are up against an Atlanta Falcons this week, a team who are 31st in the league for points allowed to fantasy QBs and he's available in 80 per cent of leagues. He will do you no harm, and possibly come in handy, if you get him on your bench.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are playing the New York Jets in Week 15. He immediately has a solid floor and potential for a high ceiling thanks to the match-up.
Other pick-ups of note
Van Jefferson, you know, the guy who's scored a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams' last three games? Yeah, that guy is available in roughly 50 per cent of leagues. If there's anyone on your bench with a Covid designation swap him in.
Duke Johnson is trending upwards in NFL Fantasy by virtue of the fact that every other Dolphins running back is on the Covid list. So, off the practice squad and on to the 53 man roster he goes, albeit without a guarantee of production until nearer game day, but he's up against a virtually non-existent Jets run defense.
A Sporting Theory
I find myself having tanked spectacularly in one of my five (still too many) fantasy leagues, so in a gesture of sporting goodwill, I dropped every single one of my players to the waiver wire. Except the officially undroppable Ja'Marr Chase.
Admittedly, they'd all been fairly underwhelming for me but with all the potential twists over the next few weeks, Lamar Jackson might prove useful to someone.
So maybe consider it as an option in the spirit of the festive season? Or, if you happen to have tanked despite having Cooper Kupp on your roster, do it anyway and watch the group chat IMPLODE!
Evil laugh on one, two, three... mwah-ha-ha-ha-haaaaaaaaa!!
