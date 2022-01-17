NFL playoffs: Divisional round matchups confirmed - when and where can you watch on Sky Sports?
Cincinnati open the divisional round of the playoffs with a trip to top seed Tennessee; the Chiefs host the Bills elsewhere in the AFC; San Francisco are on the road in Green Bay against the NFC No 1 seed, while Tampa Bay welcome the winners of the Rams and Cardinals, who meet on Monday
Last Updated: 17/01/22 7:42am
The NFL playoffs are gathering pace as we head forth for the divisional round after a thrilling Super Wild Card weekend of action - you can watch every game of the NFL playoffs live on Sky Sports.
There's one Wild Card clash still to be played - the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday morning - but the winners of the other five games have been determined and we have our divisional round lineup.
The Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game for the first time in 31 years; the Buffalo Bills put on the most impressive showing of Super Wild Card weekend with a 47-17 hammering of AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots; Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers eased into the next round; the San Francisco 49ers won a thriller in Dallas and the Kansas City Chiefs comfortably beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ben Roethlisberger's last game.
Here is all you need to know about the NFL playoffs schedule - with every game live on Sky Sports NFL (GMT dates and timings) - in the run-up to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on February 13.
Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 15
AFC: Las Vegas Raiders 19-26 Cincinnati Bengals
AFC: New England Patriots 17-47 Buffalo Bills
Sunday, January 16
NFC: Philadelphia Eagles 15-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC: San Francisco 49ers 23-17 Dallas Cowboys
AFC: Pittsburgh Steelers 21-42 Kansas City Chiefs
Monday, January 17
NFC: Arizona Cardinals (5) @ Los Angeles Rams (4) - KO, 1.15am (Tuesday)
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 22
AFC: Cincinnati Bengals (No 4 seed) @ Tennessee Titans (1) - Kick-Off 9.30pm
NFC: San Francisco 49ers (6) @ Green Bay Packers (1) - KO, 1.15am (Sunday)
Sunday, January 23
NFC: Arizona Cardinals (5) OR Los Angeles Rams (4) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3) - KO, 8pm
AFC: Buffalo Bills (3) @ Kansas City Chiefs (2) - KO, 11.30pm
Conference Championships
Sunday, January 30
AFC Championship Game: TBC vs TBC - Kick-Off, 8pm
NFC Championship Game: TBC vs TBC - KO, 11.30pm
Super Bowl LVI
Sunday, February 13
TBC vs TBC - Kick-Off, 11.30pm
