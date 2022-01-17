NFL playoffs: Divisional round matchups confirmed - when and where can you watch on Sky Sports?

Super Bowl LVI will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

The NFL playoffs are gathering pace as we head forth for the divisional round after a thrilling Super Wild Card weekend of action - you can watch every game of the NFL playoffs live on Sky Sports.

There's one Wild Card clash still to be played - the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday morning - but the winners of the other five games have been determined and we have our divisional round lineup.

The Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game for the first time in 31 years; the Buffalo Bills put on the most impressive showing of Super Wild Card weekend with a 47-17 hammering of AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots; Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers eased into the next round; the San Francisco 49ers won a thriller in Dallas and the Kansas City Chiefs comfortably beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ben Roethlisberger's last game.

Here is all you need to know about the NFL playoffs schedule - with every game live on Sky Sports NFL (GMT dates and timings) - in the run-up to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on February 13.

Can Tom Brady guide the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to back-to-back Super Bowl titles and an eighth personally?

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

AFC: Las Vegas Raiders 19-26 Cincinnati Bengals

AFC: New England Patriots 17-47 Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 16

NFC: Philadelphia Eagles 15-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC: San Francisco 49ers 23-17 Dallas Cowboys

AFC: Pittsburgh Steelers 21-42 Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, January 17

NFC: Arizona Cardinals (5) @ Los Angeles Rams (4) - KO, 1.15am (Tuesday)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals (No 4 seed) @ Tennessee Titans (1) - Kick-Off 9.30pm

NFC: San Francisco 49ers (6) @ Green Bay Packers (1) - KO, 1.15am (Sunday)

Sunday, January 23

NFC: Arizona Cardinals (5) OR Los Angeles Rams (4) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3) - KO, 8pm

AFC: Buffalo Bills (3) @ Kansas City Chiefs (2) - KO, 11.30pm

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 30

AFC Championship Game: TBC vs TBC - Kick-Off, 8pm

NFC Championship Game: TBC vs TBC - KO, 11.30pm

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, February 13

TBC vs TBC - Kick-Off, 11.30pm

