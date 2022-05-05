Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys owner 'all good' after being involved in minor car accident

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reportedly involved in a minor car crash on Wednesday night

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident Wednesday night in Dallas and taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

According to ESPN, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in a text message his father was back home and "all good" following the accident.

A television station in Dallas initially reported the news Jones was in an accident just before 8:10 pm local time. Emergency crews were called to the scene and Jones reportedly sustained minor injuries. It is not clear if the 79-year-old was driving.

A Dallas police spokesperson said the department does not give the names of individuals involved in accidents unless there is a fatality.

Jones has been the owner, president, and general manager of the Cowboys since 1989, overseeing three Super Bowl wins during his tenure - albeit the last of those came during the 1995 season.

Dallas have failed to make it back to the Super Bowl since, winning only four playoff games in the intervening 26 years. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs earlier this year.