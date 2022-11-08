Odell Beckham Jr: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says star receiver 'could look pretty good' in Cowboys' star helmet

Could Odell Beckham Jr be heading for the Dallas Cowboys this season?

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the teams said to be battling it out for the signature of Odell Beckham Jr, according to reports in the US, and owner Jerry Jones did nothing to dispel those rumours on Tuesday when saying the team's star logo "could look pretty good" on the superstar receiver.

Beckham is currently a free agent, after having won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year but injuring himself in the game itself, tearing his left ACL in the first half.

Odell Beckham Jr injured his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February

Reports suggest that Beckham is targeting a return to the football field in early December... but with which team? The Rams had been favourites to recapture Beckham's signature, but have since suffered a disappointing 3-5 start to the season.

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) have been heavily linked with OBJ, and general manager Brandon Beane said last week they would be "crazy" not to look into signing him, while New York Giants (6-2) GM Joe Schoen said he would "consider" having a conversation over a possible reunion for the wideout who spent his first five seasons in the NFL in New York.

And now Jones and the Cowboys have placed themselves firmly in the mix. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said on a local Dallas radio station.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has signalled the team's interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr

"I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good."

Jones added: "We should be aware that he's coming off this injury, but he showed he can do it, and do it well last year.

"I think a veteran player, such as Odell, my experience has been when we've brought a veteran player in, they hit the ground running in terms of being able to compete.

"That usually is not a big factor when we think about whether or not a player can fit."

The NFL Network reported this week that no decision on OBJ is expected until Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys are looking to strengthen a receiver room that is currently led by third-year player CeeDee Lamb, with Michael Gallup and Noah Brown serving as complimentary pieces. The team moved on from their former No 1 target Amari Cooper in the offseason, trading him to the Cleveland Browns.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys attempted to make a trade for veteran receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans on last Tuesday's trade deadline, while they also made an offer for Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy, as per Tom Pelissero.

Dallas do not have a receiver in the top 15 in the league in terms of yardage or touchdown catches in 2022. Hence why they're so firmly positioning themselves in the pursuit of OBJ, the very receiver whose incredible one-handed touchdown catch against the Cowboys in his stunning rookie season catapulted him to stardom.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, had 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the Rams in eight regular-season games last year. adding a further 288 yards and two TDs in their playoff run.

He has 531 receptions for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 career games (91 starts) with the Giants (2014-18), Browns (2019-21) and Rams.

