Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback carted off in practice with calf injury

Joe Burrow is carted off the field after an injury on a scramble play

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is believed to have suffered a strained right calf at practice on Thursday.

Burrow had to be carted off the field at the Bengals' training camp with the injury. During a live drill, Burrow used a pump fake, tucked the ball and started to run before coming up limping.

Burrow was already wearing a sleeve on the calf because he experienced soreness in that part of his leg after the first day of practice, coach Zac Taylor told reporters.

"I mean, I think all the guys after the first day had some soreness," Taylor said.

It remains to be seen how much time Burrow will miss ahead of the start of the new season

It is not the same leg that Burrow injured three months into his rookie year in 2020, when he tore the ACL in his left knee.

"I'm not the expert here, but my gut says Joe will be OK," center Ted Karras said in the locker room.

Burrow also missed the 2022 preseason after undergoing an appendectomy, and with some rust apparently not knocked off, he threw four interceptions in the season opener in a home loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow, who guided the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in his second NFL season in 2021, is also the next quarterback in line for a massive payday.

On Tuesday the Los Angeles Chargers made Justin Herbert the new highest-paid player in the NFL at $52.5m per year (five-year extension worth $262.5m), following extensions earlier this offseason for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Burrow and Herbert were part of the same draft class in 2020. Burrow and the Bengals have been reportedly negotiating a contract extension.