NFL: Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl half-time show

Usher said headlining at the Super Bowl will be an honour

Grammy winner Usher will be the headline act during the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show in Las Vegas.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced on Sunday that Usher would lead the half-time festivities from Allegiant Stadium on February 11. The music megastar, who has won eight Grammys, said he is looking forward to performing on the NFL's biggest stage.

"It's an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said.

"I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Usher springboarded into superstardom with 'Confessions', which sold more than 10 million units in the US and earned him eight nominations at the 2005 Grammys, winning him three. He lost album of the year to Ray Charles' final album 'Genius Loves Company', released two months after the legend died.

'Confessions' ranks among one of the best-selling music projects of all time and launched No 1 hits such as 'Yeah!' with Ludacris and Lil Jon, 'Burn' and 'Confessions Part II'. His special edition version included the smooth hit 'My Boo', a duet with Alicia Keys. Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the epic album.

Usher, 44, is currently headlining his 'Usher: My Way' residency in Las Vegas, which has drawn sold-out shows and rave reviews. He is expected to wrap up his residency in early December before he makes his Super Bowl half-time appearance a couple of months later.

The singer has served as a coach on NBC's 'The Voice' and appeared in several films including 'Hustlers' and 'Light It Up'.