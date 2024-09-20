New York Jets 24-3 New York Patriots: Aaron Rodgers stars in first home game since return from injury

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in a superb homecoming performance as the New York Jets rolled to a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Rodgers, playing his third game in 11 days, was making his first appearance at MetLife Stadium since leaving the field just over a year ago with a torn Achilles tendon in New York's opener last season.

The 40-year-old quarterback showed no signs of the injury while scrambling several times and making off-balance throws all night, slicing through New England's defense with surgical precision.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron Rodgers starred for the New York Jets with two touchdown passes in his first home game since his return from injury.

Rodgers finished 27 of 35 for 281 yards with TD passes to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard as the Jets (2-1) - whose defense was dominant - ended an eight-game home losing streak against the Patriots (1-2).

New York sacked Jacoby Brissett five times while Drake Maye - the No 3 overall pick in April - made his NFL debut for the Patriots when he replaced Brissett in the final quarter.

Image: The Jets ended an eight-game home losing streak against the Patriots

Rodgers plays star role in Jets win

The star quarterback was showered with chants throughout after being given a thunderous ovation when he jogged onto the field, with Rodgers playing a key role in a one-sided contest between the AFC East Rivals.

After the Jets' first drive stalled, Rodgers marched them down the field - with a little help by a mental mistake from the Patriots.

Image: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns in their victory over the New England Patriots

A first-down pass from Rodgers to Breece Hall was stopped for no gain, but Jahlani Tavai lifted the Jets running back and slammed him to the turf with a move more suitable for the wrestling ring. The 15-yard penalty put the ball at New England's 31.

Four plays later, Rodgers threw a quick out to Lazard on his left. The receiver made a move and Alex Austin reached out to try to stop him, but instead got only a handful of his shirt before Lazard broke away and zipped into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Lazard immediately ran over to his quarterback and handed the football to Rodgers, who threw his first touchdown pass at home for the Jets.

Rodgers and the Jets kept things going on their next possession, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive with a one-yard run by Hall that was reversed by video review after it was originally ruled he was short of the goal line.

Image: Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 281 yards

Joey Slye's 44-yard field goal cut the Patriots' deficit to 14-3 with 3:56 left in the first half, while Greg Zuerlein was wide left on a 45-yarder for the Jets shortly before half-time.

New York made it 21-3 with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter when Rodgers zipped a pass to his right and found Wilson, who toe-tapped in the front corner of the end zone for a two-yard touchdown.

It marked the third straight game the Jets had at least three touchdowns on offense. Then, after Chuck Clark forced and recovered a fumble by Rhamondre Stevenson, the Jets increased their lead on a 28-yard field goal by Zuerlein.

Rodgers: 'I felt like myself!'

Rodgers was in total control in a superb homecoming performance that kept the cheers and chants going from the giddy New York Jets fans.

"It was a really special night," Rodgers said. "A lot of good things to build on from this game.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It felt great. I was feeling real good out there. I felt good in pre-game. I told you guys after Week One that it's going to be a process and I'll continue to extend plays once I feel more comfortable.

"This was kind of a first step in playing like I know I'm capable of playing. I felt like I was myself."

Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Rodgers: "He may not be what he used to be, but he still has plenty in those legs. His arm is still 30 and his mind is still operating at a high level."

Watch the Philadelphia Eagles at the New Orleans Saints from 6pm Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, followed by the Baltimore Ravens at the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs at the Atlanta Falcons, as well as a Monday Night Football double-header; Also stream with NOW.