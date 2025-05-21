'Tush push': NFL votes against banning play popularised by Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles
NFL team owners vote against banning 'tush push'; the play - which involves players pushing the quarterback forward - was popularised by the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts, but was used by multiple teams to varying levels of success
NFL team owners have voted against banning the 'tush push' play used heavily by the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The proposal, which had initially been put forward by the Green Bay Packers in April, finished two votes short of the 24-vote threshold at Wednesday's Spring League Meeting, with 10 teams voting against the ban.
Philadelphia's social media team followed the news by posting a YouTube video named '26 minutes of the Tush Push'.
The wording of the original rule proposal "prohibited an offensive player from pushing a team-mate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap."
The updated proposal included pushing or pulling a runner "in any direction at any time" and was repurposed as banning "assisting the runner".
The Eagles popularised the play in the 2022 season and it has been their go-to short-yardage option since. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has scored 42 regular-season rushing touchdowns in that time - many via the 'tush push' - and 10 more in the postseason (five in 2022, five last season).
Many other teams, such as the Buffalo Bills, have also used it to varying levels of success, but the Super Bowl champions have had the best results with it over the past three seasons.
The play has been a hot topic since being popularised, and its detractors have argued that it is unsafe and does not have the 'look' of a football play.
Critics argued that a specific series in the NFC Championship game, in which the Washington Commanders were flagged four times at the goal-line and warned for their 'bad behaviour', was enough reason to remove the play from the game - but following Wednesday's vote it will stay put for the season ahead.